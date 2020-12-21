DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 16,618 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

