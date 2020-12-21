DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 16,618 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.87.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.