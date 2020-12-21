Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,191 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 455 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,216,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 202,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

