Investors Purchase Large Volume of Immersion Call Options (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 million, a PE ratio of -183.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at $155,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,392 shares of company stock worth $1,582,138. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immersion by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

