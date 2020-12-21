Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $14.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,841. The stock has a market cap of $478.37 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.