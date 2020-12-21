PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.50 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and $155,861.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033886 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002106 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,967,706 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

