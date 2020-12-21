Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $139,038.90 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars.

