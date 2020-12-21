Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $83.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,558.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,420 shares of company stock worth $2,587,791 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after buying an additional 238,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after buying an additional 483,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vicor by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 73.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 191,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.48. 665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

