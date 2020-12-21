VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT.AX) (ASX:MOAT) Increases Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT.AX) (ASX:MOAT) declared a final dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.009 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$74.15.

