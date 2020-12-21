XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.24. XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

About XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

