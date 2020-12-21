Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$24.54 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

