RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.78

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 23748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68.

In other RMG Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 375,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $4,039,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,208 shares of company stock worth $6,484,935.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMG. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in RMG Acquisition by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 321,498 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RMG Acquisition by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RMG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

