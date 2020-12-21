Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.52

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 2837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get Trex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.