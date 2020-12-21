Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.00

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 24186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.