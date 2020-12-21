MintCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $160.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003158 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

