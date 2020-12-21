Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $460,167.15 and approximately $12,071.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00470921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

