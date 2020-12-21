NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,953. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in NOW by 358.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NOW by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NOW by 359.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.