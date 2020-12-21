0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $735,283.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $654,997.03 and approximately $735,283.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00347328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025313 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

