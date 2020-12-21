Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $148,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 9,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,360. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

