Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price at $115.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LCI Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $434,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $987,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LCI Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,967. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $136.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

