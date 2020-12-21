ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $87.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $76.01. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.