Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $178.00 at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,451. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,946,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,872,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,434 shares of company stock worth $55,223,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

