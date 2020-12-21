Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC)’s share price rose 28.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 372,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 122,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns interests in the Bronze Fox project located in Mongolia; Nyngan project covering an area of 762 square kilometers located in the Lachlan fold belt in central New South Wales, Australia; and Nevertire project totaling an area of 382 square kilometers located in New South Wales, Australia.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.