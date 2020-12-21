Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.25. Transocean shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 12,040 shares trading hands.
RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Transocean by 587.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 1,642,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.
