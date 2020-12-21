Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.25. Transocean shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 12,040 shares trading hands.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Transocean by 587.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 1,642,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.