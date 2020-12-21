ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Shares Gap Down to $36.88

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.88, but opened at $33.64. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

