uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down to $45.95

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.95, but opened at $37.07. uniQure shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in uniQure by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after acquiring an additional 277,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in uniQure by 77.7% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 194,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

