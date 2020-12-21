Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $4,534.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4,534.00, but opened at $4,030.00. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) shares last traded at $4,352.00, with a volume of 151,518 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,033.13 ($52.69).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,314.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,623.30. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.