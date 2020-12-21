Basic Attention Token Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $332.37 million and approximately $165.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00346812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025279 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,067,763 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.