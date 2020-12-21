Brokerages Set Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) PT at C$10.50

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Desjardins raised Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.57. 17,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,071. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.03. Uni-Select Inc. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

