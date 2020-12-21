12Ships Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $1.65 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00140033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00760207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00164528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00114561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00071757 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,941,888,140 tokens. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

