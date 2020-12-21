Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $137,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $115,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $308,667.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125,911 shares of company stock valued at $211,158,391 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.