Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.96 ($76.42). The company had a trading volume of 543,401 shares. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a fifty-two week high of €64.96 ($76.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.41.

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.