Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.96 ($76.42). The company had a trading volume of 543,401 shares. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a fifty-two week high of €64.96 ($76.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.41.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.