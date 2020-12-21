PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PREKF. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of PREKF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

