BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCML shares. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 99.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.00. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. Analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

