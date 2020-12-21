0x Price Tops $0.38 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $286.08 million and approximately $56.64 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00347923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025331 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

