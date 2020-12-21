Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.28. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 28,034 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,665 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

