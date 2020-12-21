Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Shares of Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.30. Megaport shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Megaport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.