Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.75. Ra Medical Systems shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

RMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Medical Systems news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.