Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $18.96. Pivotal Investment Co. II shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 24,532 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

