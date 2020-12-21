Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $18.96. Pivotal Investment Co. II shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 24,532 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50.
Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
About Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)
Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.
