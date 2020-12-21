Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.64

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 20467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,108,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

