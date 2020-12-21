Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LAIX.
LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter.
About LAIX
LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.