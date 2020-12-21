Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of LAIX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

