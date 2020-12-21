DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $666,298.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $666,298.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00464516 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.01727703 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

