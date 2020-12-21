Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $9,036.89 and $40.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002404 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000417 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020171 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

