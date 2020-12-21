NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.91.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,562,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.