Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

