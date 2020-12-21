Brokerages Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEA. ValuEngine lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $458,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of 211.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

