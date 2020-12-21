Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Hits $261,620.86

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $261,620.86 and $6,446.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 45,603,008 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

