Status Trading Up 0.1% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Status has a total market capitalization of $116.60 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00351494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025487 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

