Nebulas Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $3.64 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00351494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025487 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,182,421 coins and its circulating supply is 57,646,899 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.