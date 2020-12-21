ChartEx (CHART) Trading 0% Lower This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $231,072.29 and approximately $104,278.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00142394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00764264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00167317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00388109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00116771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072401 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

