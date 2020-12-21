Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.52. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

